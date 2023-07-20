Train fares are up to 30 times more expensive planes in Europe, says Greenpeace

Ryanair offers tickets from London to Barcelona that are nearly 30 times cheaper than traveling by rail.

 Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

(CNN) — As Europe swelters in a heat wave, and the climate crisis accelerates, many travelers are looking towards trains rather than polluting planes. But those wanting to make their travel more carbon-conscious face hefty bills. According to a new report, taking a long-distance train in Europe can cost nearly 30 times as much as flying.

The report, compiled by environmental campaign group Greenpeace, compared the cost of flight and train tickets on 112 European routes on nine different dates.