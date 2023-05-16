(CNN) — European tourism: it’s as old as time. In the 19th century, the US glitterati would pop over to Paris to refresh their wardrobes. From the 1700s, places like Venice and Rome were becoming essential tourist stops in Italy. In the Classical era there were, famously, the seven wonders of the world.

None of these compare, however, to a cave in southern Spain which – it has just been revealed – has been visited by humans for over 41,000 years.