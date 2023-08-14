featured Time for Kids: Back to school backpack hacks Chris Stanford Chris Stanford Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Our Time for Kids health experts are sharing ways to make sure kids’ backpacks fit properly and don’t cause strain. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. MADISON, Wis. -- Our Time for Kids health experts are sharing ways to make sure kids’ backpacks fit properly and don’t cause strain. SSM Health Pediatrician Dr. David Shafique encourages parents to get their kid a backpack with wide, padded straps. A backpack with a waist buckle helps too. The bottom of the backpack should rest in the curve of the lower back, says Dr. Shafique. When it comes to size, bigger is not always better, he says. "Ideally you don't want to backpack to exceed 15% of the child's weight to cut down on any risk of injuring their neck or causing strain to their lower back." Ways to cut down on backpack weight include leaving what’s not needed at home or at school. Another sign the backpack is too heavy is if the child is leaning forward to support the extra weight. News 3 Now and Channel3000 are your back-to-school resource ahead of the upcoming school year. For complete back-to-school coverage, click or tap here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ssm Health Time For Kids Chris Stanford Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Chris Stanford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Bagel shop owner says he's not breaking the law by keeping window shades down Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff retires from football, citing medical reasons Chicago mayor chooses counterterrorism chief to be top cop over Shon Barnes ALERT DAY for flooding potential due to heavy rainfall - Greg Black Restaurant Week kicks off in Madison Latest News Fennimore man arrested for operating without license for 16th time Madison celebrates cheesy goodness at curd Fest Dane County Sheriff, Board members speak at panel on future of jail Morning Sprint: Monday morning's top news and weather headlines Dunkin’ is releasing boozy versions of their iced coffees and teas More News