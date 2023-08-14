Our Time for Kids health experts are sharing ways to make sure kids’ backpacks fit properly and don’t cause strain.

SSM Health Pediatrician Dr. David Shafique encourages parents to get their kid a backpack with wide, padded straps.  A backpack with a waist buckle helps too.  