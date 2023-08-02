Tickets still available for Packers Family Night Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Aug 2, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREEN BAY, Wis. -- There are still tickets left for the Green Bay Packers' annual Family Night this weekend.The event, set for Saturday, gives fans a chance to see the team up close for a full practice.It will also include music and a fireworks show.Tickets are $10 and are mobile only. As of Wednesday evening, hundreds of tickets remained available in the upper levels of the stadium behind the end zones.For more information about the event, click or tap here.To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Packers Green Bay Packers Family Night Green Bay Lambeau Field Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular One woman in custody, another expected to survive after 'bloody scene' on west side F-35 flyover happening in Madison Wednesday afternoon for CrossFit Games Police clear Elver Park after reports of gunfire late Tuesday night UPDATE: Escaped man now in custody Three Madison hospitals rated among country's best Latest News Tickets still available for Packers Family Night Dane County Youth Justice & Prevention Facility reopens after remodel Old dynamite sticks or road flares found during Browntown construction project Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice accuses liberals of 'raw exercise of overreaching power' DCI joins Juneau Co. authorities in search for woman missing since Fourth of July More News