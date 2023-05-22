(CNN) — It’s hard not to feel a little sorry for the Ecuadorian capital of Quito. Often viewed by travelers as an inconvenient layover en route to the Galapagos Islands, the city is an underappreciated metropolis as rich in history and singular attractions as Ecuador’s acclaimed archipelago.

Travelers willing to give Quito a chance will quickly discover a beguiling place brimming with culture, eclectic museums and flavorful cuisine, much of which can be found in its remarkably well-preserved UNESCO-recognized historic center.