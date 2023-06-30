This infamous ’80s hairstyle is seeing a resurgence in young men

While the perming category declined the last several decades, the hairstyle is gaining favor among young people, especially men.

 Klaus Vedfelt/Digital Vision/Getty Images

(CNN) — Editor’s Note: This article was originally published by The Business of Fashion, an editorial partner of CNN Style.

When 19-year-old Charles Chen got a perm in early 2022, it was a spur of the moment decision.