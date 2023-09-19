This historic US landmark has just been added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List

(CNN) — A huge prehistoric structure in Ohio has become the 25th US landmark to be awarded a place on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks, which is made up of eight monumental earthworks built around 2,000 years ago, was among the sites to be added on Tuesday as the UNESCO World Heritage Committee continues to review nominations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.