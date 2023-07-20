This couple bought a rundown farmhouse in Portugal. Here’s what happened next

(CNN) — They were originally looking for a vacation home, but Alan Andrew, originally from Pennsylvania, and his Belgian husband Vincent Proost found themselves relocating to Portugal full time after purchasing an abandoned farmhouse in the region of Alentejo.

The couple, who met on a blind date in London in 2006, had been living in the UK together for around two decades when they began searching for a new home in Europe.