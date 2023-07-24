(CNN) — This time of year, the shark-related news stories start to circle. New York increases patrols after five bites in two days; a shiver of at least 50 sharks is filmed off Long Island; beachgoers spot a shark swimming near a crowded Florida shore.

Despite our fearful fascination with these majestic beasts of the ocean, the chances of one of those needle-like teeth ever puncturing your skin are staggeringly low: more than one in four million, according to the International Shark Attack File (ISAF), the world’s most comprehensive database of all known shark attacks.