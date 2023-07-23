(CNN) — Found on coastlines around the world, man-made “sea pools” are designed to offer swimmers a safe haven from the dangers of rough waters and unpredictable currents. From Australia’s 82-foot beachside Avalon Rock Pool to the “Mermaid Pool” in Cornwall, UK, they can provide a serene saltwater oasis against a backdrop of crashing ocean waves.

For London-based author and outdoor swimming enthusiast Chris Romer-Lee, whose new book features photographs of more than 60 dramatic sea pools, their appeal is not just aesthetic — he finds himself drawn to the sense of security they provide.