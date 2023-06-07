Tokyo (CNN) — It’s the biggest city in the world, a vast metropolitan area that’s home to more than 37 million people. A place where cutting edge modernity and deeply held tradition exist in close proximity.

Few cities manage to bring together the cut and thrust and the slower pace of days gone by quite like Tokyo. From the bright neon lights of the Shibuya Crossing to the quiet majesty of the ancient Buddhist temple of Senso-ji, this is a city where people hold the past and the future in equal esteem.