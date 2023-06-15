(CNN) — There is an old joke in Paris that the top of Montparnasse Tower has the prettiest view in the French capital. Not because of its breathtaking views of the Eiffel Tower or the Sacre-Coeur Basilica perched atop Montmartre, but because it is the only place where you do not have to see the skyscraper itself.

Since the 59-story chocolate-colored glass tower was inaugurated in 1973, it has been reviled by many Parisians as a blight on the skyline of the “City of Light.” It is the only skyscraper in Paris, standing at 210 meters (689 feet), in a city known mostly for its architectural uniformity.