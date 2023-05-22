Media giant Logan Roy was laid to rest on Sunday in the airy gilded interior of the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, located on New York’s Upper East Side. “Succession” has treated us to both a wedding and a funeral as fate of the Roy siblings spin out towards its finale (which is produced by Warner Bros. Discovery, parent company of CNN), and its penultimate episode gave us mourning dress codes in a grand Catholic setting.

Enter the brothers in black suits and ties; Shiv (Sarah Snook) in a dramatic neckline with high wide lapels; and Marcia (Hiam Abbass) playing the grieving widow in a slim double-breasted blazer over a mesh striped shirt with a layered necklace and a veiled hat — “Marcia’s looking chic. Yummy. Sexy funeral lady,” Roman (Kieran Culkin) quips. Kerry (Zoë Winters), who had a long-running affair with Logan (Brian Cox), seems to have missed the memo to wear a hat as she sits between Marcia and Caroline (Harriet Walter), Logan’s first wife. (Sally Anne, who Caroline introduces as her “Kerry,” doesn’t wear a hat either).