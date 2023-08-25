(CNN) — Sir John Franklin’s doomed expedition to the Arctic captivated the Victorian public with its mysterious disappearance, fruitless rescue missions and gory tales of cannibalism.

Now, a set of photographs depicting Franklin and his fellow senior officers taken in May 1845, just three days before they set sail, is going on sale at a Sotheby’s auction in London on September 21, where it is expected to fetch up to £200,000 ($253,000).