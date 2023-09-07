Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) — Architect Tosin Oshinowo is no stranger to versatility. She has designed one of the largest malls in Lagos, Nigeria, beach houses on the city’s coast and homes for internally displaced people in the north of the country. She also runs a bespoke furniture design company, and the Nigerian is the first African woman to curate the Sharjah Architecture Triennial, happening in the United Arab Emirates from November 2023 to March 2024.

In late 2022, she and her design practice, cmDesign Atelier (cmDA), also completed their first residential project in the ultra-exclusive Banana Island neighborhood in Lagos: “The Lantern House.”