The hidden meaning behind Camilla's coronation outfit

The details of the Queen Consort's coronation outfit have been being teased over the past few weeks, but when finally revealed at Westminster Abbey this morning, it did not disappoint—combining a nod to tradition with more modern and personal touches.

Arriving at the service, Camilla wore a crimson velvet and ermine Robe of State originally made for Queen Elizabeth's Coronation, conserved and adjusted by London's oldest tailors Ede and Ravenscroft.