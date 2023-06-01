WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. -- The Del-Bar supper club in the Wisconsin Dells is celebrating its 80th birthday by pulling back the curtain and sharing the recipe of one of its must-try dishes.
Since appearing on the menu at the Del-Bar in the early 1970s, Shrimp DeJonghe has been a staple at the restaurant.
As the family story goes, then-owner Jeff Wimmer went to Chicago more than 50 years ago to learn the original recipe from a chef who is said to have acquired it directly from the DeJonghe family.
"It's really just, you take a loaf of bread and some soft butter, put it into a mixer with a bunch of garlic and some herbs. You just mix it up and then you form it back into a loaf and slice it, and put it over the shrimp and cook it," head chef Mike Uptagraw explained.
Today, the third generation of the Wimmer family -- Jeff Wimmer's daughters Amy Wimmer and Anne Stoken -- run the restaurant.
The full Shrimp DeJonghe is as follows:
Ingredients:
1 Loaf bread - remove crusts - use dough hook in standing mixer to make into crumbs Soften 2 sticks butter - cream into mixer along with the following: 1 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce 2 Tsp dry chives,1 Tsp dry tarragon, 2 Tsp chopped parsley 1 Tsp black pepper, 1 Tsp Kosher Salt 1/2 Tsp Tabasco
Mince the following in food processor or by hand:
1/3 cup garlic 1/3 cup Shallots
Then sauté on low heat for 5 mins with 1/2 cup butter Combine all ingredients into mixer with dough hook Form into loaf and refrigerate 24 hours When ready to assemble, season shrimp with salt and pepper Slice DeJonghe bread thin, top shrimp (5 for ramekin size) or fill a casserole dish with shrimp and cover with thin slices of bread. Brush bread with butter and bake at 450 for 10 minutes and then broil until bread is browned.
