Shrimp DeJonghe
WISC-TV/Channel3000.

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. -- The Del-Bar supper club in the Wisconsin Dells is celebrating its 80th birthday by pulling back the curtain and sharing the recipe of one of its must-try dishes.

Since appearing on the menu at the Del-Bar in the early 1970s, Shrimp DeJonghe has been a staple at the restaurant.