(CNN) — Whether it’s the ripped jeans and studs of 1970s punk or the heavy make-up of 1980s new romantics, the visual politics of alternative (‘alt’) fashion have always been proudly divergent from mainstream culture. Aligned with music scenes and subcultures as far back as the 1950s and 60s, from rockabilly and the hippy movements to the grunge and rave of the 1990s and the noughties’ emo and cyberpunk, these are ‘scenes’ long synonymous with angst and rebellion.

But the alt space — both in music and fashion — has often felt unwelcoming to Black creatives. Despite pioneering alternative Black artists such as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, who fused gospel with her electric guitar as early as the 1930s to earn the moniker “the godmother of rock ’n’ roll,” and the daring, dramatic look and sound of Little Richard in the ‘50s, alternative popular culture has been dominated by White people.