(CNN) — Throughout the 20th century, fashion influenced — and was influenced by — the culture and social movements of its time, across global and hyperlocal spaces. Today, for instance, we still associate flapper dresses with the Prohibition era, for example, or Kangol hats with the birth of hip-hop.

Fashion has always broken boundaries and captured the zeitgeist. But it has also evolved from a marker of social status into a tool of self-expression. This list of some of the 20th century’s most recognizable style icons shows the extent of that transformation, and how key figures in popular culture helped change our clothes, literally — and the ways we wear them.