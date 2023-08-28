The big business of brows

(CNN) — Once, if you were talking about going to the salon for a trim, a restyle, color or shape, you’d have been talking about the hair on your scalp. But in 2023, it’s just as likely to be your eyebrows. That’s because brows are big business and growing — not just in terms of salon treatments, but also in products for home use.

The global market size for brow gel alone was valued at $264.9 million in 2021, and is predicted to be worth $431.7 million by 2031, according to Allied Market Research. In the past 12 months, 73% of US beauty-buying consumers surveyed by The Benchmarking Company say they’ve purchased both eyelash makeup products and tools and eyebrow products or tools — up from 66% in 2018.