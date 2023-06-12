Texas Roadhouse opens new location on Madison's west side Lucy Wentink, Lucy Wentink Author email Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jun 12, 2023 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A new Texas Roadhouse is now open on Madison's west side. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. MADISON, Wis. -- A new Texas Roadhouse is now open on Madison's west side.The new restaurant is located at 7104 Watts Road, near the west side Walmart.Managing partner Jackson Herd said efforts to bring the steak chain to the west side have been six or seven years in the making.This is the second Texas Roadhouse in Madison. The other is located on the east side at 4841 Annamark Drive.The restaurant also has a location in Janesville.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Texas Roadhouse Madison Steak Food Lucy Wentink Author email Follow Lucy Wentink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Cassville man dead after Thursday crash, woman arrested Authorities searching for missing 13-year-old near Devil's Lake State Park New Madison bus routes bring mixed feelings Madison police investigating after woman stabbed at downtown bar Strong front nine helps Stricker to first AmFam Champ win on record-breaking weekend Latest News Texas Roadhouse opens new location on Madison's west side Wisconsin Democrats re-introduce red flag, background check bills aimed at reducing gun violence Wisconsin Department of Health Services funds 14 non-profit dental clinics statewide Rally at Capitol shows support for free school lunches Highway 80 set to be resurfaced in Necedah after Evers signature More News