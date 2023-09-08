Safe Communities of Madison Dane County is teaming up with Dane County law enforcement agencies, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Traffic Safety Commission to provide free 'slow down' yard signs for residents and businesses.
"This is all about being on the lookout for kids with the start of school, slowing down and making sure everyone gets to school safely," Safe Communities director Cheryl Whittke said.
Members of the community can also expect to see increased surveillance for speeding and other risky driving from Sept. 11-15.
The typical speed limit in a school zone is 15 mph, but many people speed through them, Whittke said.
According to a press release, when a child is hit by a vehicle going 40 mph, 85% of those crashes are fatal.
"We just encourage everybody to just pay attention to the speed signs, slow down, focus," Whittke said. "I know it's a busy time of life, everybody's on their phones and distracted, but you know, just take that moment and be aware of your surroundings and of the kids."
Officials recommend drivers obey speed limits, stop for stopped school buses, watch for crossing guards, approach all crosswalks and intersections with caution and slow down when kids are walking, biking or skateboarding.
