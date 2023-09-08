Safe Communities of Madison Dane County is teaming up with Dane County law enforcement agencies, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Traffic Safety Commission to provide free 'slow down' yard signs for residents and businesses.

MADISON, Wis. -- Safe Communities of Madison-Dane County is teaming up with Dane County law enforcement agencies, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Traffic Safety Commission to provide free 'slow down' yard signs for residents and businesses. 

"This is all about being on the lookout for kids with the start of school, slowing down and making sure everyone gets to school safely," Safe Communities director Cheryl Whittke said. 