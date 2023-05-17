Sherpa breaks record with 27th Mount Everest summit

Kami Rita Sherpa, here in 2021, completed his latest ascent early on May 17.

 Prakash Mathema/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — A Nepali Sherpa has reached the top of Everest for the 27th time, breaking the world record for total number of summits of the world’s tallest, and one of its deadliest, mountains.

Kami Rita Sherpa, a 53, completed his latest ascent early on May 17, Nepal Department of Tourism official Bigyan Koirala told CNN.