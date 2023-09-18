Serge Gainsbourg’s former home is opening to visitors, but tickets are sold out until December

(CNN) — Visitors to Paris will soon be able to explore the former home of French singer and actor Serge Gainsbourg, which has been preserved as a time capsule since his death three decades ago.

Maison Gainsbourg, which comprises his former residence and a separate museum, shop and café, will open to visitors on September 20, according to the official website.