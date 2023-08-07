(CNN) — In Switzerland, an ambitious proposal could see the construction of an expansive underground network through which self-driving pods would transport freight across the country.

The project, called Cargo Sous Terrain (“Underground Cargo” in English), is intended to reduce the reliance on trucks for moving cargo. Global demand for freight transportation is growing, just as much of the world is seeing a shortage of truck drivers. At the same time, high fuel prices have made road transportation more expensive, while transporting freight by road accounts for around 6% of global carbon dioxide emissions.