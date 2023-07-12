Sauk County fair in full swing through Sunday Site Staff Jul 12, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The fair features carnival rides, games, vendors, animals and more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BARABOO, Wis. -- The Sauk County Fair is in full swing in Baraboo through Sunday.The fair features carnival rides, family rest areas, games, vendors and animals. Many of those fair staples started up on Wednesday."Having had quite a few children, it's a good way to spend time with your family and have your pocketbook not take a beating," fair manager Liz Cook said.For ticket information, a full list of events, and more, click or tap here.To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fair Sauk County Fair Events Baraboo Most Popular One person dies following Cottage Grove residential fire Commercial driver arrested after going 90+ mph with unsecured load in Grant Co. Iowa County Sheriff's Office investigating after two men found dead in Dodgeville Weather prompts Concerts on the Square postponement for third consecutive week Columbia County supervisor recalled amid solar farm debate Latest News Sauk County fair in full swing through Sunday WATCH: Meet News 3 Now's new weekend anchor, Jaylon Banks Starbucks workers take unionization push on the road with bus tour DNR holds webinar to teach Wisconsinites about bear hunting American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation gives $300K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County program More News