Matsue, Japan (CNN) — San’in isn’t the Japan most travelers picture on their first visit to the country. There are no neon billboards, skyscrapers, or crowded intersections. Instead, thIs area in the southwest of Honshu, Japan’s main island, offers its own unique array of views that travelers won’t find anywhere else.

Spread over 5,500 square miles, it features organic farms, centuries-old artistic practices, historic islands with one-of-a-kind ecology, and, according to legend, the gods’ favorite meeting place in the world.