Roller coaster with crack in support pillar investigated at Carowinds in North Carolina

The Fury 325 remains shuttered at the Carowinds amusement park.

 Courtesy Jeremy Wagner

(CNN) — Inspectors were at a North Carolina amusement park Monday to continue investigating a roller coaster shuttered since shortly after a dad spotted a crack at the top of one of its steel support pillars.

“I’m not an engineer, but that’s not right,” Jeremy Wagner thought Friday on his visit to the Carowinds park in Charlotte, he told CNN.

