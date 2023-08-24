Roadways reopen at Detroit Metro Airport following flooding that had partly blocked a terminal

Flooding on August 24 delayed motorists arriving at Detroit Metro Airport.

 WXYZ

(CNN) — Roadways at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport have reopened after overnight flooding partly blocked a terminal and thunderstorms halted incoming flights on Thursday.

Access to the McNamara Terminal has been restored, airport authorities said Thursday afternoon.

CNN’s Sara Smart, Ross Levitt and Dave Hennen contributed to this report.