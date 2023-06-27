Rihanna shows off baby bump in new Louis Vuitton campaign

(CNN) — Brandishing multiple bags, her baby bump protruding from an unbuttoned jacket, Rihanna’s maternity style has reached new heights in Louis Vuitton’s latest campaign.

A series of newly published images, one of which was teased on a Paris billboard ahead of the label’s show there last week, depicts the singer, fashion mogul and soon-to-be mom of two, striding through New York City, cup in hand.