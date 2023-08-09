Rihanna continues breaking the rules of maternity style with a sultry new line for pregnant people

(CNN) — When Rihanna was pregnant with her first child in 2022, she subverted many of the conservative social and sartorial boundaries of maternity style — regularly photographed attending events and red carpets in minidresses, heels and baby bump-baring garments with cutouts.

Now, as the singer and businesswoman and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, expect their second child, she’s expanding upon her pregnancy — and parenthood — aesthetic by designing and releasing a maternity capsule collection through lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.