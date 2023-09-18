(CNN) — The alligator that was rescued last week after being reported wandering in Central Florida with the top half of its jaw missing is now under the care of an Orlando alligator park, according to a news release.

The animal was taken on Saturday to Gatorland, a gator park in Orlando, where a veterinarian is “doing a full examination of the alligator, and the team is dedicated to its complete care at the park,” the park said Monday in a statement to CNN.