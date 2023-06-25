(CNN) — More than two decades before anyone knew the term “Barbiecore,” there was one celebrity who epitomized the hot-pink-drenched fashion trend that has dominated runways, red carpets, the street style scene and social media feeds for the past year: Paris Hilton.

Director Greta Gerwig may have cast Margot Robbie in the title role for July’s hotly-anticipated “Barbie” movie, but, in the early 2000s, Hilton was already the physical embodiment of a real-life Barbie. And in November 2001, the hotel heiress made a fashion statement that etched itself in the annals of noughties style.