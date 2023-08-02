Remember when Marissa Cooper wore fake Chanel on ‘The O.C’?

(CNN) — Before Blair Waldorf wore Oscar de la Renta to her high school prom, Marissa Cooper — the sun-kissed It Girl of “The O.C.,” which turns 20 on August 5 — was wearing Chanel to second period. Cooper, played by Mischa Barton, defined aspirational fashion for Millennial girls everywhere when she arrived on her high school campus, seemingly sporting a different Chanel purse each day. Only, none of them were real.

The O.C was the original rich-kid teen drama, centered on the wealthy community of Newport Beach, Orange County. The stakes were high (Cooper eventually dies in her boyfriend Ryan Atwood’s arms after a dramatic car wreck, scored by Imogen Heap), the actors were sun-kissed and the trousers were almost exclusively capri-length.