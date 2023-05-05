It was a beautiful day on Cottesloe Beach in Perth, Western Australia in March 1979. Prince Charles, the then 30-year-old eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II — and future King — was touring the state on behalf of his mother.

As he finished his regular 6.30 a.m. swim, Charles was intercepted by Jane Priest, a bikini-clad 26-year-old model who giggled as she placed her hands on the bashful royal's shoulders and, to his surprise, planted a kiss on his cheek.