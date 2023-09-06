(CNN) — Last week, the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival opened amid the actors’ strike that has Hollywood at a standstill, rendering the usually glitzy red carpet a more muted affair.

Venice is one of the biggest events of the film festival circuit. Often seen as the launchpad to the Oscars, it’s also a platform for some of fashion’s most memorable moments — think Lady Gaga’s iconic entrance in 2018 to promote “A Star is Born” in a voluminous pink feathered gown by Valentino Haute Couture and Zendaya’s bombshell appearance in 2021 wearing nude, body-hugging Balmain.