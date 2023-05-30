Racism, activism and climate crisis are on the agenda at the Venice Architecture Biennale

Venice, Italy (CNN) — Until recently, the Venice Architecture Biennale — arguably the world’s largest architecture exhibition — has drawn crowds for its (mainly Western) star appeal. Big, established names from the realms of design and architecture have often been the main talking points, alongside pavilions that, for the most part, were all about the new, the innovative and the aesthetically pleasing.

This year’s edition, its 18th, which opened to the public on May 20 and is set to run until November 26, feels drastically different.