New York (CNN) — As Qantas counts down to the 2025 launch of its record-breaking passenger flights connecting Sydney to New York and London direct, the airline has revealed what economy class will look like on the ultra long-haul flights.

Speculation has been mounting about the design of the cheaper seats, with many observers questioning whether spending at least 19 hours in such close proximity to other fliers would be worth the time saved by traveling nonstop.