Princess Diana’s ‘black sheep’ knit is the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction

(CNN) — Princess Diana wore many show-stopping outfits over the years, leaving behind an indelible impact on fashion history as it relates to royal dress codes, semiotics and more. From her unforgettable wedding dress to the black velvet cocktail dress, affectionately dubbed her “revenge dress” in the media, she wore in 1994 to even the pioneering penchant for athleisure she demonstrated throughout the ‘90s, Diana’s daring sense of style has become part of her lasting legacy.

But on Thursday in New York, the record for the highest price paid at auction for a garment worn by Princess Diana wasn’t broken by an elegant evening gown or rare designer accessory. Instead, it was country casual knitwear.