The ghostwriter behind Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" has revealed how the pair sparred during the process of writing the book, and Harry's joy that he was finally able to communicate directly with the public.

The Duke of Sussex's explosive memoir, published earlier this year, launched a series of incendiary accusations against members of the royal family. The book revealed a number of private confrontations between him and other senior royals and detailed his highly publicized split from the clan in 2020.

To get updates on the British Royal Family sent to your inbox, sign up for CNN's Royal News newsletter.