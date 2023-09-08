MADISON, Wis. -- It's been about three months since Rudi the miniature pig was unceremoniously evicted from his home along Madison's Southwest Commuter Path.
By the end of this month, he may be allowed to stay.
There wasn't much room to argue when the city kicked Rudi out in early July. Public Health Madison and Dane County cited city ordinance 23.525, which expressly prohibits pigs inside city limits except for during events where a permit has been issued.
Rudi's owner Paula Niedenthal told Madison Magazine that she didn't know about the ordinance and was "devastated" by the news.
It wasn't just Rudi. Jeremy Linville, who lives on the city's east side, was told his pet pig, Baconette, would also have to leave town. Linville tried to get Baconette listed as an emotional support animal but told News 3 Now he didn't like the pig's chances.
The plight of both pigs caught the attention of District 13 Alder Tag Evers, who introduced an amendment in late July to allow miniature pigs bred to be companion animals to be kept as pets inside city limits.
On Wednesday, that amendment came closer to reality after Madison's Board of Health voted to recommend that the Madison Common Council adopt the changes.
Evers' amendment allows an individual to own one pig, hog, boar or swine within city limits if the animal is less than 24 inches tall at the shoulder, weighs less than 300 pounds, is up to date on its vaccinations, is microchipped and is kept on a leash when off the owner's property. Owners must also register for a Wisconsin State Premise License.
The Board of Health voted Wednesday to add that all pigs in city limits must be spayed or neutered.
The amendment, which is also sponsored by District 15's Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford and District 5's Regina Vidaver, is set to be put in front of the Common Council on Sept. 19.
