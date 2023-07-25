Temperatures are once again forecasted to reach the 90s this week and heat indices spiking even higher, but our furry friends still just want to get outside and play, so it's up to us to monitor them and keep them cool.

MADISON, Wis. -- Temperatures are once again forecasted to reach the 90s this week and heat indices spiking even higher, but our furry friends still just want to get outside and play, so it's up to us to monitor them and keep them cool.

"If you're going to be hot, your pet's going to be very hot too," Lisa Bernard with the Dane County Humane Society said.