MADISON, Wis. -- Temperatures are once again forecasted to reach the 90s this week and heat indices spiking even higher, but our furry friends still just want to get outside and play, so it's up to us to monitor them and keep them cool.
"If you're going to be hot, your pet's going to be very hot too," Lisa Bernard with the Dane County Humane Society said.
But dogs in particular can get cold feet if they don't get moving outside.
"There's a big difference if I don't take him somewhere and give him something to do or sniff or see his friends, then he's pretty antsy at night," dog owner Susan told News 3 Now Tuesday as she and her dog Copper spent time at Madison's Warner Dog Park.
It's important to limit your pet's time in excessive heat.
"Here at the shelter, for instance, we've limited the amount of time for dogs to be outside to about 10 minutes," Bernard said.
"Instead of two hours ,I do about one hour," Teresa, also at Warner with Punkin the Beagle, said.
Our pups can't really tell us when they're getting overheated, but "hot dog" is a language you can learn through the signs of heat stroke.
"[Signs include] excessive panting, they're going to be vomiting, they're going to be lethargic, they could end up having seizures, seizures would be on the more extreme case," Bernard said.
News 3 Now meteorologists say as temperatures climb past 90 degrees this week, the pavement will roast, getting as hot as 140-150 degrees.
Dogs and cats don't have fur on the bottom of their paws, just skin that can burn. So it's less painful to have them walk in the grass or the shade, or, at dog parks like Warner on the city's north side, take a dip in a body of water.
Dog owners there were also paying it forward Tuesday, bringing jugs of water for the whole canine community to use.
"A lot of people bring extra water so that we can at least something for them to drink," Teresa said.
But even savvy dog owners like these know this week may eventually get too dog-gone hot to be outside safely.
"I thought we'd just get out one more time before it gets even worse," Susan said.