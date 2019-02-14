Humane society raises funds needed to help with stray blind dog's surgeries, care

Courtesy Dane County Humane Society

MADISON, Wis. - A local animal shelter thanked donors for helping raise money to pay for a blind dog's medical care after she was found stray with multiple health issues, the organization said Wednesday.

The Dane County Humane Society said Monday on its website that a senior Shih Tzu was found in Fitchburg in need of immediate help. The dog, whom they named Edith, was emaciated, hypothermic, dehydrated, severely matted and had blood in her stool. She was blind and both of her eyes were covered in cuts, crust and debris.

Edith underwent emergency surgery for a uterine infection, called pyometra, the organization said. After surgery, 24 hours of antibiotics, syringe feeding and continued fluids, Edith was alert, eating on her own and even starting to play with some toys.

"This girl had a strong spirit, but we knew she still had a long road to recovery ahead of her," DCHS wrote on its website.

Left: Edith was suffering from injuries to her eyes, and since she was already blind, veterinarians removed her eyes. She's recovering in a foster home. Right: Edith before her eye surgery. Doctors said her severely swollen eyes were only causing her "great pain."

Shortly after recovering from post-surgery anemia, Edith was strong enough to undergo a procedure to remove both of her eyes, the humane society said. Edith was already blind, but her severely swollen eyes were causing her pain. The surgery was a success and Edith is resting and recovering, the veterinarian said.

Edith will need dental surgery to remove many diseased teeth and alleviate pain in her mouth, the organization said.

DCHS had asked for donations to raise $2,900 to pay for Edith's life-saving procedures that were already performed and the remainder of her care, according to the organization's website.

Edith will recover from her eye surgery in a foster home, and once strong enough, will return to DCHS for a dental surgery. Once she's recovered from her surgeries, she'll be pain-free and ready for a new, loving home.

The shelter said more than the $2,900 it had requested was raised for Edith in about two days.

"Thank you for giving his loving girl the second chance she deserves," DCHS wrote on its Facebook page Wednesday.

