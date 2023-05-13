MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Humane Society is asking for donations to cover the costs of medical care for dozens of cats rescued from a hoarding situation in Madison.
The organization is hoping to raise $7,500 to provide urgent medical care, vaccinations and other procedures for around 50 cats it took in this week.
In a news release, the humane society said it took in 15 cats on Tuesday and another 22 were found dead at a home in Madison. After trying to work with the owners to bring in the 35 remaining cats in a more manageable fashion, the city declared the home uninhabitable on Friday and animal services officers brought the cats to the shelter.
For now, the humane society said it is focused on caring for the cats, some of which have significant health issues. As they become available for adoption, they will be listed on the organization's website.
For more information about how to donate to the cause, click or tap here. Checks can also be mailed to the Dane County Humane Society's shelter at 5132 Voges Road in Madison; checks should be made out to the humane society and have "Heal" in the subject line.
