MCFARLAND, Wis. -- "Miko is just a calm and affectionate bird. He's just amazing," Lily Joan Torbleau said, showing off photos of a small white and neon yellow cockatiel.
It might be hard to picture the strong bond that develops between a human and a bird, but that's exactly what happened the moment Lily Joan first met Miko.
"Definitely a part of my family," Lily Joan said. "He just sat on my shoulder the first thing when I put him on my finger."
It was just what the 17-year-old needed.
"It was nice to know that there we something out there that liked me," Lily Joan said.
Brady: "Is that something you don't always feel?"
LJ: "No. I've always been the odd one out."
Lily Joan is autistic and has a painful condition called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The condition causes her to easily dislocate certain joints. She says people often view her as different, so it's hard to make friends and connect with others. That's why Miko is so important to her. It's also why it hurt so much when got away.
"It was just heartbreaking," Lily Joan said.
She and her dad looked all over McFarland.
"I was playing cockatiel sounds. I was playing this out my window," Jared Torbleau said, holding up his phone.
They eventually found Miko in a tree.
"Way down there where that car is coming," Jared said.
Miko couldn't fly down and eventually flew away before they could catch him. The small bird was missing, but Lily Joan was the one who felt lost.
"Just hopeless," Lily Joan said.
But then, something miraculous happened.
"[I] opened the door and he was right along, right where my shadow is," Sue Gorton said, pointing to the ground outside of SSM Health on Stoughton Road.
Two people at SSM Health 12 miles away found Miko: Gorton and Matthew Pinkerton.
"Right here is where I came down like this and said step up and he stepped up on my finger," Gorton said.
They rescued the mystery bird.
"Scared the mess out of me though. (You didn't expect a squawk?) When I went out the door, and I.. .Oh my God," Pinkerton said.
As luck, or perhaps divine intervention, would have it, Gorton has experience with birds. Her son had a cockatiel, which -- as you may recall -- is Miko's type of bird. Gorton, a nurse, tracked down his owners on social media, and returned Miko to Lily Joan.
"My reaction was just an instant smile. Instant smile and tears," Lily Joan said.
"It was both arms up, like I'd just scored a touchdown," Jared said.
"I think it made her day to have the bird back. I drove away with tears in my eyes," Gorton said.
"He was just eating away at his food. He was hungry. You were hungry," Lily Joan said, talking to her pet.
This reunion happened right before Lily Joan was set to have surgery on her dislocated shoulder, a result from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Jared says this couldn't have come at a better time because his daughter was feeling pretty down.
"At that time, she was like, 'I don't want to go to hospitals anymore. I don't want anything to do with these people anymore,'" Jared said.
Isn't it fitting, then, that two people at a hospital healed Lily Joan's broken heart?
"We forget how much every little thing you do can affect someone," Gorton said. "This made me feel really good that I could do this."
There's a bond that can develop between strangers. All it takes is a little kindness.
Lily Joan Torbleau didn't just get her bird back; she finally found what she thought she'd lost.
"She found my bird. I found my hope." Lily Joan said. "It just kind of brings my hope back in the world."
