"Miko is just a calm and affectionate bird. He's just amazing," Lily Joan Torbleau said, showing off photos of a small white and neon yellow cockatiel. It might be hard to picture the strong bond that develops between a human and a bird, but that's exactly what happened the moment Lily Joan first met Miko.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MCFARLAND, Wis. -- "Miko is just a calm and affectionate bird. He's just amazing," Lily Joan Torbleau said, showing off photos of a small white and neon yellow cockatiel.

It might be hard to picture the strong bond that develops between a human and a bird, but that's exactly what happened the moment Lily Joan first met Miko.

Lily Joan Torbleau and Miko the cockatiel

Lily Joan Torbleau and Miko the cockatiel. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

Tags