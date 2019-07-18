Donna's pea peanut salad

Cindy Alverez gives rave reviews to this recipe she shared with me. It was a big hit at our Jr. League summer picnic.

1 package ( 10 ounces ) frozen green peas

) frozen green peas 1 cup celery, finely diced

celery, finely diced 1/ 2 cup red onion, finely diced

red onion, finely diced 1 teaspoon celery seed

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/ 2 cup light mayonnaise

light mayonnaise 2 slices bacon strips, fried crisp & crumbled, optional

1/ 2 cup peanuts

In a medium bowl, combine frozen peas, celery and onion. In a small bowl, combine celery seed, sugar and mayonnaise. Spoon dressing into bowl with the peas. Add bacon if desired. Stir to mix well. Add salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Top with peanuts right before serving.

Nutritional information per serving (6):

Calories: 175

Fat, gm.: 10

Protein, gm.: 6

Carbs, gm.: 15

Cholesterol, mg.: 5

Fiber, gm.: 4

