Passenger cited after hitting Frontier Airlines flight attendant with intercom phone

Frontier Airlines planes are parked at gates at Denver International Airport September 25, 2021, in Denver.

 Matt Patterson/AP/File

(CNN) — A passenger who was asked to leave a Frontier Airlines plane departing from Denver was later cited for striking an airline employee with an intercom phone, according to the airline and police.

While Frontier Airlines Flight 708 awaited an early Sunday departure to Tampa from Denver International Airport, the airline’s main hub, the female passenger “became belligerent onboard and was asked to deplane,” the statement said. “As she was deplaning, she picked up an intercom phone and struck a flight attendant with it.”