(CNN) — In the arid land outside the Ugandan town of Yumbe, where almost 200,000 refugees have settled in a community known as Bidi Bidi, architects are building the first performance and arts space of its kind.

Over the past seven years, Bidi Bidi has transformed from a rapidly growing camp for refugees fleeing South Sudan’s civil war to a permanent settlement. The Bidi Bidi Music & Arts Centre, which is currently under construction, will be a low-slung, light-filled brick and steel amphitheater that also houses an acoustic recording studio and music classroom.