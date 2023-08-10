(CNN) — The disastrous wildfires in Maui have ransacked virtually every aspect of life, killing at least three dozen people while scorching or imperiling buildings important to Hawaiian history, as well as a majestic tree known as a symbol of the island’s culture.

Much of the western Maui community of Lahaina, home to about 12,000, has been destroyed, displacing hundreds of families, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Wednesday. More than 270 structures have been impacted in Lahaina, county officials added, many of them near one of the largest and most storied banyan trees in the United States.

CNN’s Paul P. Murphy and Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.