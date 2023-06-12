London (CNN) — Swiss luxury watchmaker Omega says it has been the victim of “organized criminal activity,” alleging three of its former staff members admitted working with intermediaries to sell a fake Speedmaster watch for some $3.4 million dollars.

The watch was bought by Omega itself for 3.115 million Swiss francs—25 times the auctioneer’s upper estimated price—at a Phillips auction in in Geneva in November 2021.